UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Stock Spirits Group Plc :
* Update in relation to Western Gate Private Investments Limited ("Western Gate") requisitioned resolutions
* Has had extensive engagement with shareholders in relation to response on 19 April to resolutions requisitioned by Western Gate
* Board has decided to undertake a process, managed by nomination committee, in order to identify and appoint two additional independent non- executive directors
* Believe that process to appoint two independent non-executive directors would be appropriate manner to add fresh perspectives to board
* Disappointed that Western Gate and Amaral have chosen not to accept board's proposal and have not withdrawn Western Gate resolutions
* Board will not support non-executive directors who are not independent
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources