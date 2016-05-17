Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
May 17 Bbcn Bancorp Inc
* Bbcn bank receives regulatory approvals for wilshire bank merger
* Now expect to complete merger early in q3 of this year
* Co and wilshire bancorp announced receipt of approvals from all regulatory agencies required for closing merger of equals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
Feb 1 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday that it might stop selling individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges in 2018 unless the U.S. government tightens enrollment and eligibility rules to better balance sick and healthy customers.