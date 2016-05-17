May 17 TJX Companies Inc :
* Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 increased
10% to $7.5 billion
* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales increased 7%
over last year's 5% increase
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.76
* For q2, the company expects diluted earnings per share to
be in the range of $.77 to $.79 compared to $.80 last year
* For the fiscal year ending January 28, 2017, the company
now expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of
$3.35 to $3.42
* Expects combination of foreign currency, transactional
foreign exchange to have additional 2% negative impact on Q2 EPS
growth
* Total inventories as of April 30, 2016, were $3.9 billion,
compared with $3.5 billion at the end of the first quarter last
year
* Sees estimated Q2 consolidated comparable store sales
growth of 2% to 3%
* Q1 consolidated pretax profit margin was 10.9%, a 0.2
percentage point decrease compared with the prior year
* FY EPS outlook is now based upon a raised estimate of
consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3%
* Sees foreign currency, transactional foreign exchange and
wage increases will have a 6% negative impact on FY EPS growth
* Movement in foreign currency exchange rates had one
percentage point negative impact on consolidated net sales
growth in Q1
* Overall net impact of foreign currency exchange rates had
a $.05 negative impact on first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per
share
* Continues to expect to repurchase approximately $1.5 to
$2.0 billion of TJX stock in fiscal 2017
* Increased dividend by 24% in the first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $7.29
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
