May 17 TJX Companies Inc :

* Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 increased 10% to $7.5 billion

* Qtrly consolidated comparable store sales increased 7% over last year's 5% increase

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.76

* For q2, the company expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $.77 to $.79 compared to $.80 last year

* For the fiscal year ending January 28, 2017, the company now expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.35 to $3.42

* Expects combination of foreign currency, transactional foreign exchange to have additional 2% negative impact on Q2 EPS growth

* Total inventories as of April 30, 2016, were $3.9 billion, compared with $3.5 billion at the end of the first quarter last year

* Sees estimated Q2 consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3%

* Q1 consolidated pretax profit margin was 10.9%, a 0.2 percentage point decrease compared with the prior year

* FY EPS outlook is now based upon a raised estimate of consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2% to 3%

* Sees foreign currency, transactional foreign exchange and wage increases will have a 6% negative impact on FY EPS growth

* Movement in foreign currency exchange rates had one percentage point negative impact on consolidated net sales growth in Q1

* Overall net impact of foreign currency exchange rates had a $.05 negative impact on first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share

* Continues to expect to repurchase approximately $1.5 to $2.0 billion of TJX stock in fiscal 2017

* Increased dividend by 24% in the first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $7.29 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S