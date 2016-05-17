May 17 KLX Inc:

* Bought Herndon Aerospace & Defense, LLC, a supply chain management, consumables hardware distributor

* Deal for about $210 million, plus standard working capital adjustment; integration of Herndon business into existing klx aerospace distribution platform

* Deal expected to be accretive to second half of 2016 financial results; deal expected to be substantially accretive to earnings in 2017

* Expect acquisition, integration and transition costs associated with transaction, aggregating to approximately $10 million through end of 2017