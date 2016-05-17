BRIEF-Western Potash Corp announces corporate restructuring
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
May 17 KLX Inc:
* Bought Herndon Aerospace & Defense, LLC, a supply chain management, consumables hardware distributor
* Deal for about $210 million, plus standard working capital adjustment; integration of Herndon business into existing klx aerospace distribution platform
* Deal expected to be accretive to second half of 2016 financial results; deal expected to be substantially accretive to earnings in 2017
* Expect acquisition, integration and transition costs associated with transaction, aggregating to approximately $10 million through end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP- TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED