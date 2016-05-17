UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 17 American Capital Ltd :
* Says portfolio company Elynx Holdings, Inc., was sold to Black Knight Financial Services
* Deal for $115 million
* Says received $94 million in equity proceeds from transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: