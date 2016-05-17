BRIEF-Jordan's Investbank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
May 17 Charles Taylor Plc :
* David Watson has informed board of his intention to retire from board later in 2016
* David joined board in May 2010 as non-executive director and chairman of audit committee
* Board will shortly commence a search process to identify a suitable successor.
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.