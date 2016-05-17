May 17 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Board resolved to issue one or more unsecured and non-convertible bonds for maximum total amount of 400 million euros ($453.52 million)

* Bonds to have 7-year maturity and are reserved to qualified investors

* Bonds to be issued by March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)