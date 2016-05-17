UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Euro Disney SCA :
* H1 net loss 183.8 million euros ($208.36 million) versus loss 118.8 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 604.4 million euros versus 591.7 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 56.8 million euros versus profit of 4.0 million euros year ago
* H1 theme parks attendance 6.4 million versus 6.7 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/1TlhXpb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources