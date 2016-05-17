BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago
May 17 Standard Life Plc :
* "We believe that access to EU single market is in best interests of our customers and clients" - Chairman
* "Single market has created an environment that gives individuals and businesses confidence to invest for long term" - Chairman
* "Attitudes towards what is appropriate remuneration constantly evolve and what is right one year isn't necessarily right next" - Chairman
* "We listened to feedback and discussed what to do" - Chairman on remuneration report
"We will continue to engage with shareholders on these matters" - Chairman on remuneration report
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data helped to support Saudi Arabia's stock market in early trade on Sunday while a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar dampened trading in Doha.
Union National Bank Egypt applies for listing of issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 1.34 billion from EGP 1.27 billion