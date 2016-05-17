BRIEF-India's Punjab National Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Feb
* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in February Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2kMkA9Y Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
May 17 Fonciere des Regions SA :
* Launches offer for Fonciere des Murs shares
* One new Fonciere des Regions share for three Fonciere des Murs shares Source text: bit.ly/1OxW94d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in February Source text for Eikon: http://bit.ly/2kMkA9Y Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)
* Successfully placed all offered approx. 6.7 million new shares generating gross proceeds of about 116.0 million euros ($124.09 million)
Jan 31 Indian shares fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on caution ahead of an annual economic survey and the federal budget, while risk sentiment was hit as Asian shares fell on worries over U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policy.