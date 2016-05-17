May 17 Ford Motor Co:

* Shareholder proposal relating to allowing holders of 10 percent of outstanding common stock to call special shareholder meetings was rejected

* Proposal relating to consideration of recapitalization plan to provide that all outstanding stock have one vote per share was rejected