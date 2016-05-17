BRIEF-STUART OLSON SAYS REMOVING $200 MLN PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
May 17 Ford Motor Co:
* Shareholder proposal relating to allowing holders of 10 percent of outstanding common stock to call special shareholder meetings was rejected
* Proposal relating to consideration of recapitalization plan to provide that all outstanding stock have one vote per share was rejected Source text: (1.usa.gov/1TibpEk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
Feb 1 A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017.