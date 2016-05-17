BRIEF-STUART OLSON SAYS REMOVING $200 MLN PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
May 17 Monsanto Co
* Monsanto Co - Disappointed that talks with Argentine agriculture ministry have yet to result in mutually agreeable solution for soybean growers, industry and government
* Monsanto Co - "Reinforcing its commitment to enforce its private contracts and intellectual property rights both inside and outside Argentina"
* Monsanto Co - Is concerned that recent government actions in Argentina may "adversely affect its private agreements"
* Monsanto Co says company plans to take measures to protect its current assets
* Monsanto Co says will suspend launching any future soybean technologies in country, including roundup Ready 2 Xtend(TM) soybeans
* Monsanto Co - Doing a full review of business plans and projections for Argentina,will assess implications to balance sheet and earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017.