BRIEF-STUART OLSON SAYS REMOVING $200 MLN PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
May 17 NioCorp Developments Ltd
* NioCorp developments ltd says receives shareholder approval of warrant incentive program for holders of warrants expiring November 10, 2016
* Also received conditional approval from TSX to proceed with warrant incentive program Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* REMOVING A $200 MILLION PRIVATE COMMERCIAL PROJECT FROM ITS DECEMBER 31, 2016 BACKLOG
Feb 1 A jury weighing charges against an activist behind a coordinated protest that disrupted the flow of millions of barrels of crude oil into the United States failed to reach a verdict in a case in Washington state, prosecutors said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 General Motors Co is planning a two-week furlough for about 2,200 workers at a Brazilian plant, union leaders said on Wednesday, adding to signs that a four-year crisis in the country's auto industry is stretching into 2017.