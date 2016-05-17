May 17 ZEAL Network SE

* Zeal Network says reduces its total operating performance guidance for 2016 from EUR 140-150 million to EUR 125-135 million

* Zeal Network says reduces its EBIT guidance for 2016 from EUR 40-50 mln TO EUR 25-35 mln

* Zeal Network says MyLotto24 Ltd has had prize pay-outs above the statistical average in the current year to date