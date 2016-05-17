BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kSOr0y) Further company coverage:
May 17 UK's CMA
* Hain Frozen Food's acquisition of Orchard House Foods will be referred for in-depth merger investigation unless acceptable undertakings offered Source text: (bit.ly/1OxIkmx) Further company coverage:
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
* Harris-If agreement is terminated under some circumstances, mhvc acquisition would be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $40 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jZQr5D Further company coverage: