May 17 Vakif REIT :

* Vakif REIT and Obakoy ordinary partnership buys 15,264 square meters land in Maltepe, Istanbul for a total price of 67.0 million lira ($22.61 million)

* Says company to pay 50 percent of the amount and will develop a joint real estate project on the land

($1 = 2.9629 liras)