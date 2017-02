May 17 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Outlook for 2016 is confirmed by realized figures

* Net current result Q1 2016 has increased to 7.1 million euros ($8.1 million) (+26.4 pct)

* Net result q1 2016 rises to 5 million euros (+38.9 pct)

* Q1 occupancy rate of real estate portfolio at 97.01 pct vs 98.35 pct year ago

* Q1 net asset value (group share) per share EPRA 82.2 euros

* Fair value real estate portfolio at March 31 is 871.7 million euros versus 758.2 million euros a year ago

