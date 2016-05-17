May 17 Elbit Imaging Ltd :
* Elbit Imaging announces its subsidiary, Plaza Centers, has
announced sale of MUP plot in Belgrade for EUR 15.9 million
* Following fulfillment of some technical conditions that
are expected to be met in coming weeks, purchaser will pay eur
11 million to plaza
* Additional EUR300,000 will be due before Nov. 30 2016 and
remaining EUR4.6 million will be due within 15 months from
transaction closing date
* Upon receipt of each stage payment, 75 pct of net cash
proceeds will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders in following
quarter
