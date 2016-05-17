May 17 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces its subsidiary, Plaza Centers, has announced sale of MUP plot in Belgrade for EUR 15.9 million

* Following fulfillment of some technical conditions that are expected to be met in coming weeks, purchaser will pay eur 11 million to plaza

* Additional EUR300,000 will be due before Nov. 30 2016 and remaining EUR4.6 million will be due within 15 months from transaction closing date

* Upon receipt of each stage payment, 75 pct of net cash proceeds will be distributed to Plaza's bondholders in following quarter