May 17 Cincinnati Bell Inc

* Amended its existing credit agreement to fifth amendment to credit agreement dated as of may 11, 2016

* Fifth amendment amends existing credit agreement to, among other things, reduce aggregate revolving commitments to $150 million

* Fifth amendment amends existing credit agreement to extend maturity date in respect of revolving commitments to january 15, 2020