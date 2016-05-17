May 17 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Agios and Celgene establish new collaboration in
metabolic immuno-oncology and amend certain rights from 2010
agreement
* Agios to receive $200 million upfront payment
* Ag-120 rights outside United States transferred to Agios
* Companies modified certain rights from their 2010
collaboration
* As of August 15, 2016, neither party will have financial
or other obligations to each other related to AG-120
* After expiration of discovery phase of 2010 agreement,
other cancer metabolism programs discovered at co will remain
owned by co
* Exploratory research, drug discovery and early development
will be led by Agios
