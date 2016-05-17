Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
May 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals said to weight sale of skin, cancer drugs to reduce debt - Streetinsider.com citing Bloomberg Source: (bit.ly/25aHN6N) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.