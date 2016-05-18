May 18 Spar Group Ltd :

* Turnover up 16.7 pct in the six months ended March 31

* Reported turnover of spar group rose 16.7 pct to R42.1 billion (H1 2015: R36.0 billion)

* Headline earnings per share rose 5.4 pct to 480.0 cents (H1 2015: 455.5 cents)

* Normalised headline earnings per share up 17.2 pct over six months period

* Interim dividend of 255 cents per share

* Agreed to acquire remaining 20 pct shareholding in BWG Group from minorities at specified future dates and in accordance with a determined valuation model