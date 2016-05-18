May 18 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Q1 solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio down to 127 pct (year-end 2015: 131 pct)

* Q1 pro forma solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio after rights issue at 154 pct and within target range of 140-180 pct

* Q1 shareholders' funds (IFRS) at 2.8 billion euros ($3.16 billion) (year-end 2015: 2.6 billion euros)

* Q1 assets under management 73 billion euros (year-end 2015: 70 billion euros)

* Says on track to meet our target for operational expenses of 610 million euros for 2016

* "We will continue to execute the capital plan that we announced with the rights issue"