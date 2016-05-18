May 18 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Q1 solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio down to 127 pct
(year-end 2015: 131 pct)
* Q1 pro forma solvency II standard formula (SF) ratio after
rights issue at 154 pct and within target range of 140-180 pct
* Q1 shareholders' funds (IFRS) at 2.8 billion euros ($3.16
billion) (year-end 2015: 2.6 billion euros)
* Q1 assets under management 73 billion euros (year-end
2015: 70 billion euros)
* Says on track to meet our target for operational expenses
of 610 million euros for 2016
* "We will continue to execute the capital plan that we
announced with the rights issue"
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
