May 18 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* FY HEPS from continuing operations 126 cents versus 137 cents a year ago

* From a total operations perspective, Altron's revenue for year under review declined by 4% to R26.6 billion for FY

* Have decided not to declare a dividend for financial year ended 29 February 2016

* FY revenue from continuing operations increased by 20% to R14.4 billion from R12.0 billion in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: