May 18 AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV :

* Announces a collaboration agreement with Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

* Parties will collaborate in research and development of new nano-material products using Haydale's patented HDPlas process on an industrial scale

* Parties have agreed to work together on commercializing certain products that Haydale has developed