May 18 Snowworld NV :

* H1 increase in EBITDA by 7.1% to 8.9 million ($10.04 million)

* H1 increase in turnover by 4.1% to 18.7 million

* Expects a higher EBITDA and higher net profit for the full financial year 2015/2016

* Increase in guarantee capital vis-à-vis March 31, 2015 by 3.8% to 26.9%

* Investment is expected to amount to more than 10 million this year

* A dividend payment of 30% to 50% of net profit will be sought for the financial year 2015/2016 Source text: bit.ly/1NxL0FF Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)