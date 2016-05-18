BRIEF-Taiwan's Hua Nan Financial sees growth in 2017 net profit
Hua Nan Financial Holdings, a major state-run firm with units in banking, brokerage and insurance, says:
May 18 Publity AG :
* Wins 5-year servicing contract for a 1.1 billion euros ($1.24 billion) loan-portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Hua Nan Financial Holdings, a major state-run firm with units in banking, brokerage and insurance, says:
Feb 1 Hedge fund manager and a Republican donor for Trump's campaign, Anthony Scaramucci, will not get a senior role at the White House as announced earlier due to an ethics conflict, the New York Times reported.
* Purchaser has agreed to assume Nosh's trade creditor liabilities under transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: