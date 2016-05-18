May 18 Ales Groupe SA :

* Commercial operation in Germany came to attention of management board after closing of 2015 accounts

* This event has effect on FY net income group share, bringing it to EUR 8.4 million ($9.48 million) versus EUR 7.7 million in 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1TXwu6t Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)