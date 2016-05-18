Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Precise Biometrics AB
* Says mobile integrated in a new smartphone from a leading vendor
* Says its algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices, Precise BioMatch(tm) Mobile, has through cooperation with Fingerprint Cards (FPC) been integrated in a new smartphone from a leading vendor under its American brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)