May 18 Bank Fuer Tirol Und Vorarlberg Ag

* Q1 net interest income fell from 44.0 million euros to 38.9 million euros ($43.84 million)

* Q1 result after tax down from 32.5 million euros to 26.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8872 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)