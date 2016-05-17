May 18 Rennova Health Inc

* After review concluded that company's financial statements for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 can no longer be relied upon

* Determined it did not correctly record, as of Dec 31, 2015, $1.2 million in stock issued to financial adviser related to merger between co and Medytox solutions

* Incorrectly recorded $0.5 million in general and administrative costs related to merger that should have increased goodwill related to merger

* Company intends to amend its form 10-k for year ended December 31, 2015, as soon as reasonably practicable