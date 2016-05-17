May 17 (Reuters) -

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals considering disposal Of Obagi Medical Products Inc, dermatology company it acquired in 2013, as well as Provenge - Bloomberg

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals may sell drugs acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last year - Bloomberg citing source

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals divestitures could raise as much as $1 billion and attract other drugmakers with an interest in those areas - Bloomberg Source: (bloom.bg/1WBHJIN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)