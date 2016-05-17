Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 17 (Reuters) -
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals considering disposal Of Obagi Medical Products Inc, dermatology company it acquired in 2013, as well as Provenge - Bloomberg
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals may sell drugs acquired from Marathon Pharmaceuticals last year - Bloomberg citing source
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals divestitures could raise as much as $1 billion and attract other drugmakers with an interest in those areas - Bloomberg Source: (bloom.bg/1WBHJIN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."