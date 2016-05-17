BRIEF-Oneok says oneok partners must pay termination fee of up to $300 mln
* Oneok Inc - Oneok Partners must pay Oneok a termination fee of up to, in certain instances, $300 million
May 17 Transcanada Corp
* Transcanada announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for anticipated Columbia Pipeline Group acquisition
* Hart-Scott-Rodino Act was terminated early by United States Federal Trade Commission on May 17, 2016
* Transcanada and Columbia anticipate that closing of transaction will be effective by July 1, 2016.
* Under arrangement, western resources will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of company
* Harris-If agreement is terminated under some circumstances, mhvc acquisition would be required to pay co reverse termination fee of $40 million