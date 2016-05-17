May 17 Transcanada Corp

* Transcanada announces early termination of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for anticipated Columbia Pipeline Group acquisition

* Hart-Scott-Rodino Act was terminated early by United States Federal Trade Commission on May 17, 2016

* Transcanada and Columbia anticipate that closing of transaction will be effective by July 1, 2016.