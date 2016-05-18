May 18 Sonova Holding AG :

* FY group sales of 2,071.9 million Swiss francs ($2.11 billion) - up 5.8 pct in local currencies and 1.8 pct in Swiss francs

* FY EBITA of 430.6 million Swiss francs - up 1.4 pct in local currencies but down 5.5 pct in Swiss francs

* Outlook for FY 2016/17 - sales anticipated to grow by 4 pct to 6 pct and EBITA to rise by 3 pct to 7 pct, both measured in local currencies

* Proposed dividend of 2.10 Swiss francs per share - increase of 2.4 pct, payout ratio up to 41 pct

* FY reported income after taxes was 345.8 million Swiss francs, down 6.1 pct from previous year

* Reuters poll average for Sonova Holding FY sales was 2.095 billion Swiss francs, EBITA 440 million Swiss francs, net profit 350 million Swiss francs