May 18 Oriflame Holding

* Q1 local currency sales increased by 10% and euro sales decreased by 1% to EUR 305.8 mln vs year-ago 307.8 mln

* Q1 EBITDA amounted to EUR 27.7 mln vs yr-ago 23.0 mln

* Q1 operating profit EUR 21.1 mln vs year-ago EUR 17.2 mln

* Reuters poll: Q1 EBIT seen at EUR 21.1 mln and net sales at 293 mln

* Says year to date sales development is approximately 13% in local currency

* Says development in second quarer to date is approximately 17% in local currency

* Says efficiency initiatives are ongoing and are delivering desired results

* Says still seeking reason behind local authority visits in moscow and remains fully transparent to authorities