PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
May 18 Astrazeneca Plc
* Provides top-line results from Lynparza gold trial in advanced gastric cancer
* Lynparza (olaparib) in combination with paclitaxel chemotherapy, compared with paclitaxel chemotherapy alone, did not meet primary endpoint of overall survival (os) in phase III gold trial
* Remain confident in Lynparza's clinical activity in a range of tumour types
* Full evaluation of data is ongoing and results will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
LONDON, Feb 2 The falling cost of electric vehicle and solar technology will halt demand growth for oil and coal from 2020, according to research published on Thursday, posing a threat to fossil fuel companies unprepared for the transition.