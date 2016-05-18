May 18 Ubm Plc :

* REG-UBM Plc: AGM trading update

* Has performed in line with management expectations and outlook for full year is unchanged

* Pr newswire performed in line with expectations during period

* During period UBM paid £17.5m to axio data group holdings to settle warranty claim in relation to sale of Delta businesses in 2013