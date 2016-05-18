May 18 John Menzies Plc :

* Iain Napier, chairman, has informed company of his wish to retire, in line with reduction of his other plc responsibilities

* Naiper will therefore step down following conclusion of annual general meeting to be held on 20 may 2016

* Dermot Jenkinson, currently a non-executive director of group, will become interim chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)