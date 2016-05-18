May 18 Thin Film Electronics ASA :

* Announces partnership with Hopsy, US local craft beer marketplace and beer delivery service

* Parties to collaborate to integrate Thinfilm's NFC OpenSense technology into variety of locally produced craft beers across United States

* Says the wireless NFC tags will enable microbreweries to engage with consumers, educate customers, and differentiate their respective brands Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)