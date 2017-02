May 18 KWG Kommunale Wohnen AG :

* Q1 revenues of 11.393 million euros ($12.85 million) and thus increased compared to the same period by 6.8 pct

* Q1 EBIT up by 4.848 million euros by 7.3 pct to 5.202 million euros

* Q1 consolidated result after tax increased by around 11.5 pct to 2.337 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8863 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)