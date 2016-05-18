Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Stillfront Group publ AB :
* Q1 net revenues 25.3 million Swedish crowns ($3.06 million) versus 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 underlying EBITDA, i.e. EBITDA adjusted for expensed investments, amounted to 10.0 million crowns, increase of 111 pct
* Says strong development is primarily based on the success of the company's German studio Bytro and Swedish studio Coldwood, not least because of acclaimed game Unravel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2711 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)