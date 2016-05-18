May 18 Dios Fastigheter AB :

* Diös participates in new issue by Nya SFF

* Its share of issue amounts to 441 million Swedish crowns ($53.27 million), with a two-year maturity and a floating rate coupon of 3 month STIBOR + 0.95 percent

* Nya SFF issued bonds totalling 4.6 billion crowns with a duration between two and five years, at both fixed and floating interest rates

* In January, Diös Fastigheter together with Fabege, Wihlborgs, Platzer and Catena launched a joint MTN programme totalling 8.00 billion crowns through the newly established finance company Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering AB (Nya SFF)

