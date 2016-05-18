BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services announces three-year 10 mln share repurchase program
* Black Knight Financial Services announces three-year 10 million share repurchase program
May 18 Nice-systems Ltd :
* Nice acquires incontact; transaction values incontact at approximately $940 million
* Deal includes repayment of incontact's outstanding convertible debt and excluding incontact cash on hand
* Nice plans to finance acquisition with cash on hand as well as debt of up to $475 million
* Company expects acquisition be accretive to earnings on a non gaap basis in 2017
* HPE acquires Niara to enhance security at the intelligent edge
Feb 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: