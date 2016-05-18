May 18 Staples Inc
* North American stores and online sales for Q1 of 2016 were
$2.2 billion, a decrease of five percent
* Total company sales for Q1 of 2016 were $5.1 billion, a
decrease of three percent
* Q1 North American stores and online comparable store sales
decreased four percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 excluding items
* Q1 North American stores and online comparable sales
decreased three percent versus prior year
* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11 to $0.13
* For full year 2016, company expects to generate
approximately $600 million of free cash flow excluding items
* Company plans to close at least 50 stores in North America
in 2016
* For Q2 of 2016, company expects sales to decrease versus
Q2 of 2015
* Earnings guidance excludes costs related to company's
proposed acquisition of Office Depot and costs related to deal
breakup
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $5.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $4.78
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2016 results on a GAAP basis include pre-tax charges of
$66 million
* Q1 2016 results also include $32 million charge related to
pending sale of company's print solutions business
* $66 million charge in Q1 primarily related to costs
associated with proposed acquisition of Office Depot and store
closures
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)