May 18 Steris Plc Sees Adjusted Net Earnings Per Diluted Share To Be In Range Of $3.85

* Q4 earnings per share $0.67

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.90

* Q4 revenue $690.3 million, up 38 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $701.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Steris plc sees fiscal 2017 revenue growth in the range of 25% to 26%

* $4.00 for full fiscal year

* Fiscal 2017 free cash flow is anticipated to be approximately $250 million

* Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $190 million in fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.96, revenue view $2.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Co continues to expect $15 million in cost synergies as result of the combination with synergy and an adjusted effective tax rate of about 25% in 2017