May 18 Staples Inc
* During q1, recorded restructuring charges of $11 million
primarily related to lease obligations for closed retail stores
- sec filing
* Expects payments related to employee related liabilities
to be substantially completed by end of q1 2017
* Anticipates that payments related to facility lease
obligations will be completed by the end of fiscal year 2025
* As a result of the sale of staples printing solutions, the
company plans to settle sps's pension obligations and terminate
its pension plan
* To recognize aggregate losses of about $17 - $22 million
during q3, q4 of 2016 as staples printing solutions-related
settlements occur
