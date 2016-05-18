May 18 Plaza Centers NV :

* Q1 like-for-like portfolio occupancy up almost 2% to 95.92%, compared to 94% in q1 2015.

* Disposals to total value of circa eur 120 million have been undertaken by company on or since 31 march 2016.

* Yitshak Elias has stepped down as chief financial officer for personal reasons

* Eitan Farkas, plaza's chief controller, will take on responsibilities of position as finance director.