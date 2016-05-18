May 18 (Reuters) -

* Quadra plans to receive credit from Sberbank, Gazprombank and main shareholder for completion of building of stations, company head Yury Pimonov said on press conference

* Credit to amount 10 billion roubles ($153.30 million)

* Out of whole amount 3 billion roubles will be provided by Onexim Group, and the rest to be provided by banks

* Quadra plans to narrow losses three times in 2016, to have profit in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.2327 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maxim Rodionov in Moscow, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)