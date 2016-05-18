May 18 Torchmark Corp
* On May 17, 2016, co and unit TMK Re Ltd entered into
second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 17,
2016 - SEC filing
* Second restated credit agreement extends maturity date of
existing $750 million credit facility to May 17, 2021
* Pursuant to amended and restated facility, lenders have
agreed to make revolving loans to Torchmark and to issue, up to
$250 million sublimit
* Facility has also been increased to provide for making of
a single term loan to torchmark up to $100 million
