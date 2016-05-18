May 18 Torchmark Corp

* On May 17, 2016, co and unit TMK Re Ltd entered into second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Second restated credit agreement extends maturity date of existing $750 million credit facility to May 17, 2021

* Pursuant to amended and restated facility, lenders have agreed to make revolving loans to Torchmark and to issue, up to $250 million sublimit

* Facility has also been increased to provide for making of a single term loan to torchmark up to $100 million