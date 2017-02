May 18 Nordjyske Bank A/S :

* Q1 loan losses 61.0 million Danish crowns ($9.26 million) versus 38.8 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net interest income 139.9 million crowns versus 78.0 million crowns year ago

* Q1 net income 34.0 million crowns versus 37.0 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2016 outlook on core earnings of 300-350 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5910 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)